3X Sultans of String At Museum of Making Music

Canada’s Billboard charting & 3x CFMA winning string wizards SULTANS OF STRING take their eclectic global roots to the MUSEUM OF MAKING MUSIC

[Carlsbad CA] 3x JUNO nominees and Billboard charting Sultans of String are set to raise the rafters with their wickedly eclectic and globetrotting tunes at Museum of Music Making on Sat Oct 12, 2019, 7:00pm.

Thrilling audiences with their genre-hopping passport of Celtic reels, Gypsy-jazz, Arabic and Cuban rhythms, fiery violin dances with kinetic guitar, while bass lays down unstoppable grooves. Throughout, acoustic strings meet electronic wizardry to create layers and depth of sound.



Celebrating a milestone 10 years together, Sultans of String’s music has hit #1 across Canada on Top 10 national radio charts, #6 on Billboard (World Music chart), top 10 on CMJ (World), and received multiple awards and accolades, including 1st place in the ISC (out of 15,000 entries), 4 Canadian Folk Music Awards, a Queen’s Diamond Jubilee medal (for bandleader Chris McKhool), plus invitations to perform/record with such luminaries as The Chieftains, Grammy winners Sweet Honey in the Rock, and Richard Bona (Paul Simon, Herbie Hancock).



McKhool (Jesse Cook, Pavlo) has an Egyptian-born mother who happened to play piano, teach classical theory, and feed her young son as much Middle Eastern cuisine as she did music lessons. From there, the powerful violinist developed a taste for multi-genre string sounds and found a like-minded crew of all-world enthusiasts. When he first heard founding guitarist Kevin Laliberté’s (Jesse Cook) rumba rhythm, their musical synergy created Sultans of String’s signature sound – the intimate and playful relationship between violin and guitar. From this rich foundation, the dynamic duo grew, featuring such amazing musical friends as in-the-pocket bass master Drew Birston (Chantal Kreviazuk).



The band’s US manager and acclaimed promoter Dave Wilkes (Bela Fleck, Emmylou Harris) states, “Over the decades, I’ve worked with numerous top ten and #1 Billboard artists. In all that time, I have not worked with composers more talented than McKhool and Laliberté from Sultans of String. Not only are they a superb writing team, they are also amazing arrangers and performers”.

Sultans of String have been criss-crossing Canada, the US and UK for the last several years at many taste-making forums such as JUNOfest, NYC’s legendary Birdland and the Lincoln Center, and London’s Trafalgar Square. They recently sold out Koerner Hall (Toronto’s Carnegie Hall), and performed with Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, Stratford, Ontario and Niagara Symphony Orchestras, as well with Kingsfield POPS in Maine and Maryland’s Annapolis Symphony. Sultans of String were filmed by CBC’s Canada Live, MPBN’s Maine Arts! , and have performed live on BBC TV, BBC Radio, Irish National Radio, and the internationally syndicated shows WoodSongs, World Cafe, and on SiriusXM in Washington.

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS:

• 2018 Canadian Folk Music Awards nominees – Producer of the Year

• 2017 Billboard World Music Charts — # 6 w/ Christmas Caravan

• 2017 New York Times Christmas Hits List

• 2016 Canada’s High Commission in London UK presents SOS at Trafalgar Square

• 2016 Canadian Folk Music Awards winners– World Music Group of the Year

• 2016 Global Music Awards– World Music / Beats

• 2016 ISC – Honorable Mention

• 2015 JUNO nominees – Instrumental Album of the Year

• 2015 TIMA winners – Best World Album

• 2014 SiriusXM Independent Music Awards Winner- World Group of the Year

• 2014 IMA Independent Music Award Winner – Instrumental

• 2013 ISC International Songwriting Competition Winner- Instrumental

• 2013 Festivals & Events- Performer of The Year

• 2013 Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal for bandleader Chris McKhool

• 2012 Canadian Folk Music Awards winners– World Music Group of the Year

• 2012 Festivals & Events- Entertainer of The Year

• 2011 International Acoustic Music Awards Finalist – Instrumental

• 2011 Independent Music Award 2x Finalist – Instrumental & World Beat Album

• 2011 ISC International Songwriting Competition 2x Finalist- Instrumental & World Music

• 2010 JUNO Award Nominees – “Instrumental Album of the Year”

• 2010 Canadian Independent Music Awards nominees- Favorite World Group

• 2009 International Songwriting Competition (ISC) First Place – Instrumental

• 2009 Canadian Folk Music Award triple nominee winning Instrumental Group of the Year (also nominated for Ensemble of the Year and Pushing the Boundaries)

• 2008 International Songwriting Competition Winner (ISC) – Instrumental

• 2008 Festivals & Events Ontario- Best Variety Act



http://www.sultansofstring.com