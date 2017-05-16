3rd Annual Western Days Library Carnival

The Valley Center Branch Library is celebrating its third annual Western Days Library Carnival on Wednesday, May 24th from 4-6 p.m. The Valley Center Branch Library is located at 29200 Cole Grade Road, Valley Center, CA 92082. This is a free event open to the public. John Abrams will offer a live animal magic show in the Library’s Community Room. Valley Center Fire will be bringing a firetruck and a fun jump for the kids this year. Other booths will be sponsored by local Valley Center organizations and businesses. First responders such as the Valley Center Fire Department and San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will have safety information available for the public. The Valley Center Kiwanis Club and the Valley Center Branch Library will be serving free food. The Valley Center Art Association will offer free face painting.

“Everybody can pick up a Free Tote Bag and Western Days Passport to go around and collect all kinds of free goodies and get their passport stamped at each booth,” said Branch Manager, Laura Zuckerman. “When you fill up your passport you can visit the Friends of the Library’s Bookstore and redeem your passport for a free Happy Trails gift bag.”

New vendors will include: Rita’s Italian Ice, HiCaliber Horse Rescue, LA Fitness, Spirit Martial Arts, Kahoots Pet Supply, H&H Feed, A-1 Irrigation, Medicare, Wyatt Security, do-Terra Wellness and the OMVA: Office of Military and Veterans Affairs.

Extra parking is available at the Church Parking Lot, next to the library.

For more information about the Valley Center Western Days Library Carnival, call the library at (760) 749-1305 and visit the website at http://www.sdcl.org/locations_VC.html.