$375,000 in scholarships awarded to Palomar College students at Honors Night. During commencement week, hundreds of students and supporters gathered for the annual distribution of scholarships, an inspiring ceremony to recognize some of Palomar’s stellar students and award financial support.

SAN MARCOS, CA ― It was an inspiring evening with Palomar College students, officials, supporters and guests as the Palomar College Foundation hosted its annual Scholarship Honors Night on Wednesday, May 22. With some $375,000 awarded, the event was a celebration of the hard work, dedication and success of Palomar students, and a show of support for the big things they aspire to do in the next stage of their journeys.

“At Palomar, we love to celebrate our students, who are doing incredible things in the classroom and beyond,” said Palomar College Superintendent/President Dr. Joi Lin Blake. “We also have a wonderful community of financial supporters whose generosity enables us to give these outstanding students a boost. We are so proud of our students, and so grateful to our donors for their ongoing commitment to Palomar College.”

The $375,000 awarded last month encompassed 465 scholarships awarded to approximately 365 individual students. The Foundation expects to award another $75,000 in scholarships during the Fall 2019 semester, for an anticipated total of $450,000 in awards for the calendar year.

Palomar College scholarship recipients pose with Jerry Stein, center, who attended Honors Night to represent a $200,000 scholarship endowment established in 1992 by his parents, Sam and Rose Stein, in support of Palomar’s Nursing students.

The Foundation oversees 125 scholarship programs, and 2019 was the 34th year that donors and recipients were brought together for the annual celebration.

