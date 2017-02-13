Loading...
36th Annual Carlsbad Triathlon Registration Open

By   /  February 13, 2017  /  No Comments

36th Annual Carlsbad Triathlon
July 9, 2017


Register for the 2017 race today! 2017 Carlsbad Triathlon 

 Are you ready to Conquer the Coast?

This race is for everybody: from first-timers to the elites, and their friends and family! The race is done in heats with the first start time of 7:30 a.m. and begins with an open-water ocean swim, which is well-marked with buoys. The swim is followed by a bike course, and the race finishes with a run along the beautiful Pacific Ocean coastline. The roads are wide and completely closed to traffic. The course is mostly flat with a couple of rolling areas.The Carlsbad Triathlon course begins at Tamarack Surf Beach, and follows the coastline of Carlsbad, past scenic beaches, lagoons and a wildlife preserve. This sprint triathlon boasts a 1k ocean swim, a 25k rolling bike course and a 5k smooth run for the finish.

