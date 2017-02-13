36th Annual Carlsbad Triathlon Registration Open

36th Annual Carlsbad Triathlon July 9, 2017



Register for the 2017 race today! 2017 Carlsbad Triathlon

Are you ready to Conquer the Coast?

This race is for everybody: from first-timers to the elites, and their friends and family! The race is done in heats with the first start time of 7:30 a.m. and begins with an open-water ocean swim, which is well-marked with buoys. The swim is followed by a bike course, and the race finishes with a run along the beautiful Pacific Ocean coastline. The roads are wide and completely closed to traffic. The course is mostly flat with a couple of rolling areas.The Carlsbad Triathlon course begins at Tamarack Surf Beach, and follows the coastline of Carlsbad, past scenic beaches, lagoons and a wildlife preserve. This sprint triathlon boasts a 1k ocean swim, a 25k rolling bike course and a 5k smooth run for the finish.

Athlete Information

Lifestyle & Fitness Festival

Volunteer Opportunities

Sign up for Triathlon Newsletter

Follow us on Facebook.

2017 Carlsbad Triathlon Sponsors