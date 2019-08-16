33 1/3 – House of Dreams Extended

Great seats now available! 33 1/3 — House of Dreams has been extended through Sunday, September 1! Get Tickets!
33 1/3 — House of Dreams — August 1 – August 25, 2019
The Lyceum Stage
Written by Jonathan Rosenberg and Brad Ross
With additional contributions by Steve Gunderson and Javier Velasco
Directed and Choreographed by Javier Velasco
Musical Direction and Arrangements by Steve Gunderson Produced in association with R&R Productions, LLC — Brad Ross, Jonathan Rosenberg, Michael Kruke, 33 1/3 HOD SD, LLC — Jerri-Ann and Gary Jacobs, Ramesh Narasimhan, Leesa and George Weisz, and The San Diego School for Creative and Performing Arts the musical story of Gold Star Recording Studios, the home of some of the greatest hits of all time, including “Summertime Blues,” “La Bamba,” “Unchained Melody,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “In A Gadda Da Vida.