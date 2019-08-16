33 1/3 – House of Dreams Extended

Great seats now available! 33 1/3 — House of Dreams has been extended through Sunday, September 1! Get Tickets!

Enjoy our video above and see why the critics are raving about 33 1/3 – House of Dreams!

33 1/3 — House of Dreams — August 1 – August 25, 2019

The Lyceum Stage

Written by Jonathan Rosenberg and Brad Ross

With additional contributions by Steve Gunderson and Javier Velasco

Directed and Choreographed by Javier Velasco

Musical Direction and Arrangements by Steve Gunderson Produced in association with R&R Productions, LLC — Brad Ross, Jonathan Rosenberg, Michael Kruke, 33 1/3 HOD SD, LLC — Jerri-Ann and Gary Jacobs, Ramesh Narasimhan, Leesa and George Weisz, and The San Diego School for Creative and Performing Arts the musical story of Gold Star Recording Studios, the home of some of the greatest hits of all time, including “Summertime Blues,” “La Bamba,” “Unchained Melody,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “In A Gadda Da Vida.