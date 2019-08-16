Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  33 1/3 – House of Dreams Extended

33 1/3 – House of Dreams Extended

By   /  August 15, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

Great seats now available! 33 1/3 — House of Dreams has been extended through Sunday, September 1! Get Tickets!  

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FUl3NzAEcJg&feature=youtu.be

Enjoy our video above and see why the critics are raving about 33 1/3 – House of Dreams!

33 1/3 — House of DreamsAugust 1 – August 25, 2019
The Lyceum Stage
Written by Jonathan Rosenberg and Brad Ross 
With additional contributions by Steve Gunderson and Javier Velasco
Directed and Choreographed by Javier Velasco
Musical Direction and Arrangements by Steve Gunderson Produced in association with R&R Productions, LLC — Brad Ross, Jonathan Rosenberg, Michael Kruke, 33 1/3 HOD SD, LLC — Jerri-Ann and Gary Jacobs, Ramesh Narasimhan, Leesa and George Weisz, and The San Diego School for Creative and Performing Arts the musical story of Gold Star Recording Studios, the home of some of the greatest hits of all time, including “Summertime Blues,” “La Bamba,” “Unchained Melody,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “In A Gadda Da Vida.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 2 hours ago on August 15, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: August 15, 2019 @ 4:03 pm
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Happenings At The Carlsbad City Library

Read More →