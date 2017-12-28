More Than $300,000 Raised for Lilac Fire Recovery

Through The San Diego Foundation Regional Disaster Fund

December 27, 2017 – San Diego, CA – The San Diego Foundation today announced that local companies and individuals have contributed more than $300,000 to the San Diego Regional Disaster Fund in support of Lilac Fire recovery and rebuilding.

The total amount raised to date includes about 200 online and text donations, as well as significant contributions from companies such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company). In addition, Stone Brewing announced a December fundraising campaign with $1 donations supporting the Regional Disaster Fund and Lilac Fire recovery efforts with every sale of a Stone Tangerine Express IPA pint or growler.

“San Diegans have stepped up in a major way to support survivors impacted by the Lilac Fire,” shared Kathlyn Mead, President and CEO of The San Diego Foundation. “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of local individuals and companies who contributed to the Regional Disaster Fund and reached out to The San Diego Foundation to help those most in need with recovery and rebuilding efforts. In moments like this, we see firsthand why San Diego is known as one of the most generous regions in the nation.”

On December 8, The San Diego Foundation activated the San Diego Regional Disaster Fund to collect and manage charitable funds for response to and recovery from the Lilac Fire. According to CAL FIRE San Diego, the Lilac Fire burned 4,100 acres and destroyed 157 structures, many of which were homes and have resulted in dozens of displaced individuals and families, especially seniors.

Donations to the Regional Disaster Fund will be granted to nonprofit service organizations engaged in disaster recovery and rebuilding. All grants will be based on a community needs assessment that leverages third-party data, research and analysis to determine the greatest needs.

As San Diego’s local community foundation, The San Diego Foundation takes a leadership role to maximize the impact of charitable giving during the aftermath of wildfires and other disasters. The San Diego Regional Disaster Fund at The San Diego Foundation was established to prepare for regional crises and make grants to nonprofit organizations that provide relief to the San Diego region during and after a disaster. The San Diego Regional Disaster Fund does not grant directly to individuals or families, but to the nonprofit organizations that serve individuals and families.

The San Diego Foundation is still accepting donations for Lilac Fire recovery and rebuilding at SDFoundation.org/DisasterFund.

About The San Diego Regional Disaster Fund: The San Diego Regional Disaster Fund (SDRDF) was developed by The San Diego Foundation to recover and rebuild from, and prepare for, local disasters. SDRDF collects funds and efficiently and effectively grants them into the community. The focus is on recovery, rebuilding and long-term preparedness efforts, by supporting the nonprofit sector serving the needs of a disaster-stricken community. Activated following the devastating wildfires of 2003 and 2007, more than $13 million from thousands of generous individuals, families and businesses has been granted for disaster recovery, rebuilding and preparedness with oversight from a committee of dedicated community leaders and experts.