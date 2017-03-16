$30,000 In Grant Funding Available

FOR SCHOOLS TO PROMOTE WALKING AND BIKING..Applications Accepted Through April 21

A total of $30,000 in grant funding is available to local schools and school districts to help fund programs that encourage students to walk or bike to school, or educate them about pedestrian and bike safety.

For the 2017–2018 school year, the SANDAG iCommute program will offer Walk, Ride, and Roll to School Mini-Grants of up to $1,500 for individual projects and programs throughout the region. Eligible applicants include public or private K-12 schools or school districts, K-12 after school programs, or community-based organizations applying on behalf of schools.

Some examples of eligible mini-grant projects include contests that challenge and reward students for walking, riding, or skating to school; walking school bus or bike train programs; bike racks (if incorporated as part of a larger bike safety or education program); and school murals or art projects that promote active transportation. In 2016, the program funded sixteen projects and events.

Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m., April 21, 2017. Complete details on eligibility, reporting requirements, evaluation and selection criteria, and timelines are available at iCommuteSD.com/school. Applications should be submitted to iCommuteGrants@sandag.org.

The Walk, Ride, and Roll to School Program is an annual effort designed to raise awareness of the environmental and health benefits of more active forms of transportation. iCommute also offers free classes and organized activities for schools, including bike and pedestrian safety assemblies, bike rodeos, encouragement rides, bike safety check events, and skateboarding safety classes. To learn more, visit the iCommute website.

About SANDAG ….The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) is the San Diego region’s primary public planning, transportation, and research agency, providing the public forum for regional policy decisions about growth, transportation planning and construction, environmental management, housing, open space, energy, public safety, and binational topics. SANDAG is governed by a Board of Directors composed of mayors, council members, and supervisors from each of the region’s 18 cities and the county government.

