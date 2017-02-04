3 Students Arrested After Loaded Pistol Found at Fallbrook High School

Three Fallbrook High School students were arrested Friday for allegedly bringing a loaded pistol to the northern San Diego County campus.

This prompted a several-hour lockdown and law enforcement search during which the weapon was found hidden in a classroom. A teen who saw a photo on a social media website of someone holding the gun at the South Stage Coach Lane campus alerted authorities to the crime at about 10 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

The photo apparently had been taken in a restroom at the school, officials said. Administrators directed teachers to secure their students and themselves in their classrooms while deputies detained several students for questioning and searched for the weapon with a service dog trained in firearms detection.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., school officials lifted the emergency security measures, advising that the handgun had been located. All students were then released for the day.

The identities of the suspects — two of whom are 15, the other 14 — were withheld because they are minors.

School officials said counselors will be available to students on Monday in a social media post.

—City News Service