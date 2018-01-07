2nd Saturday Art Lesson Returns to California Center For The Arts

WITH A TRIBUTE TO NIKI DE SAINT PHALLE

Escondido, Ca. – January 2018 — This month’s FREE 2nd Saturday Art Lesson is inspired by Niki de Saint Phalle’s Queen Califia’s Magic Circle, and celebrates The Center Museum’s current exhibition Niki de Saint Phalle: Mythical California.

On January 13th starting promptly at 10:00 am in our Studio 2 Art Room, all attendees will have the opportunity to create beautiful mosaic art of their own with instruction from one of our Visual Arts Teaching Artists. Pre-drawn outlines of the Queen Califia figure and her magical creatures will be provided.

To replicate the tiles in mosaic art, attendees will be given colored paper squares and have the option to recreate Niki de Saint Phalle’s color scheme or create an original all their own!

All art supplies are provided; we only ask that you bring your creativity and excitement!

Space for this event is limited; we strongly recommend early arrival as classes fill up quickly. Every 2nd Saturday is a FREE event however reservations can be made in advance to secure a spot at artcenter.org.

For any questions and more information please contact Museum and Education Coordinator, Laurissa Rudgers at lrudgers@artcenter.org.

