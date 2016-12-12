2nd Roundabout Property Purchase on Paseo Santa Fe

The City of Vista is purchasing the property at 444 So. Santa Fe Avenue in preparation to build the next roundabout at Guajome Street and So. Santa Fe Avenue. The property at 500 So. Santa Fe Avenue, Aguilera’s Bookkeeping, is adjacent to this building and they are in negotiations with the City to purchase the property.













Mr. Aguilera’s family has owned this building since 1995. Speaking with him Monday he said there is a wide gap from the amount he wants for the property and what the City has offered him.

The City has already purchased the property across the street. READ STORY HERE