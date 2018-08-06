2nd Annual Spaghetti Dinner & Auction

Presented by the North San Diego Young Marines

Sunday, August 12, 2018

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum

2040 N Santa Fe Ave., Vista, CA 92083

Dinner Includes: Salad, Spaghetti (Gluten-Free too!), Bread, Dessert & Drinks

Tickets may be purchased by printing off the JPEG order form located in this event, using the ticket URL, through your Young Marines (starting after May 5) or by contacting Mrs. Jaques at nsdymfundraising@gmail.com.

Last year we had a great time and raised over $3,000… help us double that this year! Every dollar raised goes back in the unit for encampments and unit activities.