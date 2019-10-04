2nd Annual Oktoberfest At Welk Resorts

Pull Out Your Lederhosen and Join the Fun at Welk Resorts 2nd Annual Oktoberfest! October 6-7 1-7 pm



Escondido, CA –Get the whole gang together for a full day of delicious German-themed food, rides, games, live music, and of course —beer! This family-friendly festival offers craft brews from multiple local breweries for the adults, and great games and activities to keep the kids entertained.*

Indulge in some delicious German fare with classics like bratwurst and pretzels as well as delicious food truck items like chicken and ribs! Enjoy live music from local acts including classic rock from JX3 and the Killer Dueling Pianos. Be sure to stay for the fire show as Circus Mafia will be sure to light the night on fire.*

Entry is free, but space is limited, so reserve your free entry ticket today!