The San Diego American Indian Health Center will host its 2nd Annual Harvest Gathering on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 2602 1st Ave., San Diego, CA 92103.

The Harvest Gathering is the perfect time for the community to come together for some family fun! Guests are encouraged to participate in a chili cook-off and costume contest. Chili submissions are due at 11:30 a.m., and judging for both contests will be at 1:00 p.m. The winners for each will be announced at 1:30 p.m. There will also be arts and crafts for kids, games, prizes, food trucks, and more! The SDAIHC invites all to come celebrate fall at the 2nd Annual Harvest Festival!

The San Diego American Indian Health Center (SDAIHC) provides a wide range of programs and services to help children and adults improve their wellbeing, promote good health, and prevent disease. SDAIHC services include its Youth Center which promotes healing and mentoring of young people, educational programming for adults at-risk of developing diabetes or living with diabetes, and much more. For more information about SDAIHC, please visit https://sdaihc.org/.

