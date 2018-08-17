2nd Annual Fundraiser Brings Community Collaboration for Young Marines

Suze Diaz — Vista, CA …It was a sunny Sunday afternoon well spent in the heart of Vista for a lovely spaghetti dinner supporting fundraising efforts for the North San Diego Young Marines Organization currently based at the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum. From their humble beginnings in 1959, the Young Marines created a youth education and service program for boys and girls ages 8 through completion of high school promoting the mental, moral, and physical development of its members. The program focuses on character building, leadership, and promotes a healthy, drug-free lifestyle. The Young Marines is the focal point for the U.S. Marine Corps’ Youth Drug Demand Reduction efforts with the organization growing to over 300 units, with 10,000 youth and 3,000 adult volunteers in 46 states, the District of Columbia, Germany, Japan, and affiliates in a host of other countries.

Photos by Suze Diaz

The friendly atmosphere of the fundraiser resembled the warmth of a family reunion gathering with smiles and promises of good times. Upon check-in, a complimentary ticket was given to each dinner attendee for a chance to win one of four great door prizes. Tractor pull rides were available for patrons to enjoy which took them around the Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum grounds. Two Silent Auction tables were set up with fantastic items for individuals to bid on along with an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for a 50/50 cash prize. A Live Auction was also available later in the evening with many unique items to bid on including In-Home Wine Tasting experiences to a priceless Iwo Jima Wall hanging created with materials specifically from Iwo Jima.

The young men and women of Young Marines were dressed impeccably in polo shirts of Marine Corps red and tan khaki pants. Performing as the evening’s table setters and food servers, each member weaved around the tables polite and proper in their manners and performing their tasks with great pride. Elder Marine staff dressed in black polo shirts and tan khaki pants were available to patrons for any questions regarding the program and the evening’s event. Unit Executive Officer Hector Marquez and Young Marine Adjutant/Training Officer MSGT Marie Smith were the co-hosts of the evening with UEO Marquez as a lively MC for both the Silent and Live Auctions.

As the dispatch of the Color Guard started the evening’s festivities with the Pledge of Allegiance, the young men and women of Young Marines stood proudly at attention to the left side of the stage. Young Marine Adjutant/Training Officer MSGT Smith relayed a heartfelt story of a young boy who saw a tattered flag and sent a letter to the mayor and requested a replacement. This initial act prompted soldiers to send him flags from around the world and thus started the Young Patriots program. For any flag that is found tattered and needs to be retired, a new flag will be given to take its place. While the Marine’s Hymn respectfully played in the background, a replacement flag was given to one of the patrons in a solemn flag retirement ceremony.

While patrons talked amongst themselves during dinner session, there was a sense of unified community, brought together to give positive support to the quality of future developments of these impressive young people. Relaxing R&B music played in the background to add to the peaceful atmosphere. A proud special moment of the evening was the proclamation given by order of Vista Mayor Judy Ritter and Councilmember Amanda Young Rigby to announce that August 13, 2018 will be forever known as “North San Diego Young Marines Day” in the City of Vista. Mayor Ritter marveled at the numerous volunteer contributions the Young Marines have provided in 5 years and 10,000 community hours.

Excellence, values, leadership, appreciation, positive impact for the future is what the Young Marines program provide for strengthening America’s youth. The proceeds from the fundraisers ensure that the funds go back into the unit for encampments and unit activities to fulfill this development mission. Come support next year’s fundraising endeavor and be a part of this wonderful community collaboration!

For more information about the education and service programs offered by North San Diego Young Marines, please visit their website at https://members.youngmarines.com/unit/northsandiego/aboutus