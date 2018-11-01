2nd Annual “Crafter’s Showcase” Kicks Off Early Holiday Shopping

A Carlsbad Village Makers Market Featuring 50 Artisans

Carlsbad, CA — The Carlsbad Village Association’s (CVA) Crafter’s Showcase will return on Saturday, December 1, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., bringing 50 local and regional artisans specializing in handcrafted items, for a one-day, open-air Makers Market in Downtown Carlsbad located at 2938 Roosevelt Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008.

Celebrating the dynamic arts and craft culture in Carlsbad Village and the surrounding areas, this annual event features handcrafted jewelry, leather goods, beading, soaps, furniture, mixed media, pottery, garden art, succulents, hand-painted clothing and accessories, packaged sweets and other hand-made food items, and much more. There is something for everyone at Crafter’s Showcase.

Live music will be featured throughout the day, including holiday carolers to start the season off in style. Nearby Village eateries, including several new breakfast and lunch venues, coffee shops and wine bars, are conveniently located on State Street and Grand Avenue just steps from the Crafter’s Showcase. For more information, please visit https://www.carlsbad-village.com/events/crafters-showcase.

