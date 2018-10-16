2nd Annual American Heart Association North County Heart Walk 

Thousands of volunteers, walkers and survivors are readying this week for the second annual American Heart Association North County Heart Walk on Sat., Oct. 20 to raise funds for new lifesaving treatments against the No. 1 and No. 5 killers in the United States – heart disease and stroke.

Every year, heart disease kills more than 600,000 people and stroke kills more than 130,000, but proper screening and lifestyle changes can turn these statistics around.

Tri-City Medical Center cardiology experts Dr. Anitha Rajamanickam and Dr. Karim El-Sherief are well aware of the issue, and can offer valuable insight into simple ways to prevent these prominent diseases and recognize the signs before it’s too late. Additionally, heart disease survivor Aaron Bystak can speak to his journey and explain why he and his team are walking this weekend!