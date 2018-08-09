29th Annual Vista Rod Run a Roaring Success

Tom Robertson — The temperatures were beginning to rise as was the number of car enthusiasts as young and old alike filled the streets of Downtown Historic Vista on Sunday to admire, photograph and talk about cars of every size, shape, model, year and color. This is the 29th year the Rod Run has taken place, hosted by the Vista Village Business Association. Over 350 cars registered to be in the event and according to Debbie Medrano, from Events by Five Star which ran the event, this was “by far the Best One yet!” Over 30 sponsors would agree.

Main St., Citrus St., Indiana St. and Broadway slowly began to fill early Sunday morning as the cars pulled into their assigned spots. Some cars were from different car clubs and many cars were the personal passion of solo owners. As we wandered the streets, we saw cars and trucks painted with an amazing variety of colors, unbelievable craftsman ship in the design of the cars, cars we had never seen before, classics kept in near original condition, unusually designed cars, unusually designed interiors, incredible workmanship on engines and above all, cars and trucks people had invested not only an incredible amount of money into, but cars and trucks people had invested an incredible amount of love into.

Photos by Brian Robertson

PDT, Inc. returned as the event sponsor and awarded the Best of Show Trophy. TJ Crossman Auto Repair gave away another car to a deserving recipient as TJ continued his dedication to giving back to the community. Selected this year as the individual to receive the car was 19 year old college student Mathew Haynes. Mathew is suffering from Hypo plastic Left Heart Syndrome and has had numerous surgeries and trips for physical therapy. The car will help him both for college and trips for his medical treatments. A special thanks you to TJ Crossman Auto Repair for once again helping out in this most worth community endeavor.

There was also a table filled with numerous prizes that would be awarded to raffle prize winners throughout the day. All proceeds from raffle ticket sales benefited Vista Teen Outreach, Hunger Hurts. A number of vendors were at the car show, many selling vehicle related items. There were some unusual food vendors on the scene as well, such as Dogs on the Run, All Natural Snow cones, Vegan Tamale Company, Italian Cookies and Riot Nuts. Mother Earth Brewery had their dragster out in front of the brewery and every two hours they fired up the dragster shaking everything around the area.

Lots of the cars and trucks had special signs and information boards by their vehicle explaining what it took to get the vehicle to look like it does now or it explained a history of the car and owners. A 1961 Corvette detailed how the car originally cost $3,600 in 1961 and in 2003 it was valued at $52,000. The board said its value increases 5% each year. A 1958 Buick Super Riviera has a sign stating the car has been owned by one family only, Cindy Helmsted the current owner. Perhaps one of the most interesting sign boards explained a ’41 Chevy Classic, referred to as Rat Rod dune buggy called One Piece at a Time, built with every manner of car part imaginable. It reminded me of an old Johnny Cash song about a man who stole parts from a car plant throughout the years and built a car made up of hundreds of different car parts.

Photos by Philippe Carre www.bountyphotographie.com

One of the most unusual cars at the car show was a 1974 Bricklin SV-1, 451 HP, made in Canada, owned by Bret Johnson of Vista. At first I thought it was a DeLorean. As Brian and I wandered the streets we saw beautiful Corvettes, Thunderbirds, classic roadsters, Woodies (a 1948 Ford Woodie called Ruby Girl was a beauty), several Willys, several military vehicles (one an unusual ’54 Dodge Deluxe USMC wagon), 1940 Fords (my favorite), one Edsel, a beautiful red Ford Tow Truck, and many, many more types of vehicles. The paint jobs on many these vehicles was absolutely unbelievable.

I spoke for a short period of time with Cindy Helstead, owner of the Buick Riviera and a member of the Drifters Car Club of Murrieta. She and a few of the club members were in the shade of their tent and each said they were excited to take part in the Rod Run and loved the idea of showing off their cars. I spoke with Cindy about their car club taking part in the San Diego County Fairs daily car show held on the track cross-over of the Fairgrounds each day. Interested car clubs should contact the Special Events Department of the Fairgrounds beginning in February to see if their club can be fit into the car show schedule.

The Rod Run is an event thousands of people look forward to each August and the event just keeps getting bigger and better. Information on the Rod Run can be found at www.VistaRodRun.com.

A list of the 2018 Trophy Winners and the sponsors is listed below:

Best Chevy Tanner Pierson 1957 Chevy 150 O’Reilly’s Auto Parts

Best Engine Steve Tomlinson 1923 Ford T Destiny Innovations

Best Paint Dana Hinkle 1969 Dodge Charger TheVistaPress.com

Best Import Brett Johnson 1974 Bricklin SV-1 B & C Auto Repair

Best Graphics Gil Lucero 1932 Ford Roadster Destiny Innovations

Best “30’s Ford Michael Di Meglio 1930 Ford Sedan C & G Early Ford Parts

Best Ford Rick Hubble 1926 Ford Sport Coupe Deluxe O’Reilly’s Auto Parts

Best Camaro David Bjorklund 1968 Chevy Camaro Allen’s Wrench

Best Station Wagon Billy & Ester Nelson 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Wagon Kenny’s Kar Klinic

Best Chrome Bill Parrilli 1967 Chevrolet Chevy II Nova Autotyme

Best Custom Brandon Main 1961 Chevy Impala Quality Lock & Key

Best Mustang Donna Brister 1965 Ford Mustang MATCO Tools

Best Truck-Original Louis Garcia 1948 Chevrolet Truck TJ Crossman Auto Repair

Best “50’s Chevy Linda Corio 1954 Chevy Hardtop Peppertree Frosty

Best Convertible Bob Guibord 1967 Pontiac GTO Five Star Premier Events

Best Upholstery Gene Manganiello 1955 Chevy Bel Air Roadster Vista Village Pub

Best Corvette J.D. Duncan 1962 Chevy Corvette North County Daily Star

Best Truck-Custom Ray Hambley 1940 Ford Pick-up Al & Ed’s Autosound

Drivers Choice David Lewis 1949 Buick 2 Dr Sedan Vista Historical Society

Drivers Choice Jim Wayman 1932 Ford Tow Truck B & C Auto Repair

Drivers Choice David & Debbie Odell 1948 Ford Woodie Rick Tessacini Family

Drivers Choice Walt Lewis 1958 Chevrolet Impala Free Builders Supply

Drivers Choice Larry Guthrie 1966 GMC Pick-up Hanson Family

Drivers Choice Phil Allen 1957 Ford Thunderbird Five Star Premier Events

Drivers Choice Ronald Shiring 1964.5 Ford Mustang Vista’s Best

Drivers Choice Steve Moore 1950 Chevy 3100 Destiny Innovations

Drivers Choice Ted Carli 1955 Chevy 210 Sedan Snap on Tools

Drivers Choice Lawrence Kucera 1960 Chevy Impala When Pigs Fly

Biggest Club Participation Drifters 28 Cars Registered Hot Rods & Customs Stuff

BEST OF SHOW Albert Aguilar 1951 Chevrolet Styleline Deluxe PDT Detail, Inc.