Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  26th Crystal Apple Awards

26th Crystal Apple Awards

By   /  May 10, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

The 26th Crystal Apple Awards for the youth of the Del Mar Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will hold its annual Crystal Apple awards ceremony to recognize and honor 14 outstanding educators from local middle schools and high schools.
On Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 7:00 pm. The event will be at the Del Mar Stake Center – 12701 Torrey Bluff Drive, San Diego, CA. 92130
A community event put on by the youth of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to honor exemplary teachers who go above and beyond their required duties as a teacher.

For more information contact Joan Nichols Joanknichols@gmail.com

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 16 hours ago on May 10, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 10, 2019 @ 1:41 am
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Mission Vista Student, 17, Held After Snapchat Post Hinted Campus Violence

Read More →