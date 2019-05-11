The 26th Crystal Apple Awards for the youth of the Del Mar Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will hold its annual Crystal Apple awards ceremony to recognize and honor 14 outstanding educators from local middle schools and high schools.

On Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 7:00 pm. The event will be at the Del Mar Stake Center – 12701 Torrey Bluff Drive, San Diego, CA. 92130

A community event put on by the youth of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to honor exemplary teachers who go above and beyond their required duties as a teacher.

For more information contact Joan Nichols Joanknichols@gmail.com