Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton is proud to roll out the red carpet to honor our military Retirees at the 25th Annual Retiree Expo! On 15 September 2018, 7:30 am – 1:00 pm the Pacific Views Event Center, Bldg. 202850

MCB Camp Pendleton, CA. There will be various organizations at the event to cater to the unique needs of our Retirees:

Defense Finance & Accounting Service

Military Officers Association of America

Department of Veterans Affairs

United Health Care (Tricare)

…and many others!PLEASE REGISTER FOR THIS EVENT AT: LINK

Be sure to check HERE regularly for updates on speakers and vendors that will be in attendance.

We look forward to your attendance!