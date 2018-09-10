Loading...
25th Annual Retiree Expo

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton is proud to roll out the red carpet to honor our military Retirees at the 25th Annual Retiree Expo!  On 15 September 2018, 7:30 am – 1:00 pm the Pacific Views Event Center, Bldg. 202850
MCB Camp Pendleton, CA. There will be various organizations at the event to cater to the unique needs of our Retirees:

  • Defense Finance & Accounting Service
  • Military Officers Association of America
  • Department of Veterans Affairs
  • United Health Care (Tricare)
    …and many others!PLEASE REGISTER FOR THIS EVENT AT: LINK

Be sure to check HERE  regularly for updates on speakers and vendors that will be in attendance.
We look forward to your attendance!

