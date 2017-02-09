25 Yr Old Oceanside League Invites Youth To Free Roller Hockey Clinic – Feb 18

Tri-City Inline Hockey League (TCIHL), a non-profit team sports organization established 25 years ago for the development of youth inline roller hockey in North County San Diego, will hold Roller Hockey Clinic, a free event for children and youth players between the ages of 5-18, 9:30 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 18, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park’s roller hockey rink located at 4300 Mesa Drive in Oceanside.
The program consists of free skating lessons, fun games, drills, and scrimmage. Beginners and experienced players are welcome. Check-in begins at 9:30 am, rink activities will take place from 10:00 am to 11:00 am for players 5 through 10 years old, and from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm for players 11 through 17 years old. First time skaters will also be able to borrow used protective gear and equipment at the site for use on a first-come-first-served basis, and new size-adjustable inline roller skates and hockey sticks.
Tri-City Inline Hockey League’s President, Shane Nakamura, stated: “This year, we are celebrating the 25th year of TCIHL, the oldest sanctioned inline hockey league by USA Hockey in California. Our Hockey Clinics this winter are great opportunities for the kids in our community to come out and try hockey for the first time before the Spring Season begins and for experienced players to hone their skills.”
The clinics will coincide with optional in-person registration for TCIHL’s Spring-2017 Season at the same time. With registration now open, families may sign up their child for a division of Mites (8 & under), Squirts (10 & under), Peewees (12 & under), or Bantams (17 & under). Assessments are Tuesday, February 21 & Thursday, February 23. Practices begin the week of February 27. Games begin Saturday, March 4th and end May 13th, with playoffs May 19 and 20, 2017. Registration fee for new players is $59.00 for the entire season and free for goalies ($25 jersey fee applies, and $14 additional AAU insurance fee if the player does not have it already).
Please see website www.tcihl.com for more information including league history, player clinics, season details, and registration. Questions may be addressed to tricityinlinehockey@gmail.com or call 760-282-4452.
About Tri-City Inline Hockey League:
TCIHL was the first sanctioned inline league in California by USA Hockey. Its co-ed recreational program is open to new and experienced players aged starting from 5 years old. The league currently offers two seasons per year (Mar-June & Sept-Dec) with clinics, tournaments, and pick-up play between seasons. TCIHL’s mission is to stress the ideals of good sportsmanship, honesty, loyalty, scholastic achievement, integrity, respect for authority, and to promote the game of inline hockey in North County San Diego. To achieve this objective TCIHL provides a supervised program under the rules and regulations of AAU/USA Roller Sports. The Board of Directors and operation of the league are all done by volunteers. For more information, please visit www.tcihl.com
