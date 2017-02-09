25 Yr Old Oceanside League Invites Youth To Free Roller Hockey Clinic – Feb 18

Tri-City Inline Hockey League (TCIHL), a non-profit team sports organization established 25 years ago for the development of youth inline roller hockey in North County San Diego, will hold Roller Hockey Clinic, a free event for children and youth players between the ages of 5-18, 9:30 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 18, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park’s roller hockey rink located at 4300 Mesa Drive in Oceanside.

The program consists of free skating lessons, fun games, drills, and scrimmage. Beginners and experienced players are welcome. Check-in begins at 9:30 am, rink activities will take place from 10:00 am to 11:00 am for players 5 through 10 years old, and from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm for players 11 through 17 years old. First time skaters will also be able to borrow used protective gear and equipment at the site for use on a first-come-first-served basis, and new size-adjustable inline roller skates and hockey sticks.



Tri-City Inline Hockey League’s President, Shane Nakamura, stated: “This year, we are celebrating the 25th year of TCIHL, the oldest sanctioned inline hockey league by USA Hockey in California. Our Hockey Clinics this winter are great opportunities for the kids in our community to come out and try hockey for the first time before the Spring Season begins and for experienced players to hone their skills.”