243rd Marine Corps Birthday Celebration At American Legion Post 365

American Legion Post 365 and VFW Post 7041 held a cake cutting ceremony in honor of the 243rd Birthday of the United States Marine Corps.

Master of Ceremonies – SgtMaj (Ret.) Bruce Mackamul

Video – Captain (LDO Ret.) Raymond K. Johnson

Gen. Lejeune message reader – Marine Sgt. Thomas Morton

Guest of Honor – ALL Marines present

Marine poem read by – VFW Auxiliary Chaplain Mary Ann Maron

Cake provided by Albertson’s (Oceanside Blvd & College Blvd)

Oldest Marine – Stanley Buczkowski Born-1926 – Enlisted 1944

Youngest Marine – Jarrett Reynolds Born-1997 – Enlisted 2016

Click on this LINK to go to our website and view the photos from the 243rd Marine Corps Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony.

Semper Fi, Marines!!