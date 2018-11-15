Loading...
243rd Marine Corps Birthday Celebration At American Legion Post 365

November 15, 2018

American Legion Post 365 and VFW Post 7041 held a cake cutting ceremony in honor of the 243rd Birthday of the United States Marine Corps.

Master of Ceremonies – SgtMaj (Ret.) Bruce Mackamul
Video – Captain (LDO Ret.) Raymond K. Johnson
Gen. Lejeune message reader – Marine Sgt. Thomas Morton
Guest of Honor – ALL Marines present
Marine poem read by – VFW Auxiliary Chaplain Mary Ann Maron
Cake provided by Albertson’s (Oceanside Blvd & College Blvd)
Oldest Marine – Stanley Buczkowski   Born-1926 – Enlisted 1944
Youngest Marine – Jarrett Reynolds   Born-1997 – Enlisted 2016

Click on this  LINK to go to our website and view the photos from the 243rd Marine Corps Birthday Cake Cutting Ceremony.

Semper Fi, Marines!!
