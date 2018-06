The Rotary Club of Bonsall presents 23rd Annual Wine, Brews and Buckaroos on Saturday, June 16th from 5:30 to 10 pm. The event has Wine & Handcrafted Beer Tastings, along with a silent auction, Brats and Beer in the courtyard and tasty bites from local restaurants. Live music by Pickleback Shine and Steven Ybarra. Tickets available at the door.This a 21 or older event. For more info email grables5@sbcglobal.net

CA Center For The Arts – Escondido 340 n. Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA