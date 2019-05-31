23rd Annual Inter-Tribal San Luis Rey Band Of Mission Indians PowWow

Arts & Crafts Booths • Food Booths • All Dancers & Drums Welcome • Opportunity Drawing • Contest Dancing

Schedule of Events

Saturday, June 8th – 9 am to 11 pm

10:00 am …Blessing of the Arena

10:30 am …Gourd Dancing

12:00 noon ….Grand Entry

(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)

1:00 pm ….Inter-Tribal Dancing

Contest Dancing

5:00 pm …Dinner Break

6:00 pm …Gourd Dancing

7:00 pm Grand Entry

(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)

8:00 pm Inter-Tribal Dancing

11:00 pm … Retreat Colors

Sunday, June 9th – 9 am to 6 pm

10:30 am … Gourd Dancing

12:00 noon … Grand Entry

(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)

2:00 pm … Inter-Tribal Dancing

Contest Dancing

5:00 pm … Committee Honorarium

6:00 pm … Closing Song

Retreat Colors

San Luis Rey Mission Grounds, 4050 Mission Avenue, Oceanside CA

info@slrmissionindians.org