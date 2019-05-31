23rd Annual Inter-Tribal San Luis Rey Band Of Mission Indians PowWow

Arts & Crafts Booths • Food Booths • All Dancers & Drums Welcome • Opportunity Drawing • Contest Dancing
Schedule of Events
Saturday, June 8th – 9 am to 11 pm
10:00 am …Blessing of the Arena
10:30 am …Gourd Dancing
12:00 noon ….Grand Entry
(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)
1:00 pm ….Inter-Tribal Dancing
Contest Dancing
5:00 pm …Dinner Break
6:00 pm …Gourd Dancing
7:00 pm Grand Entry
(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)
8:00 pm Inter-Tribal Dancing
11:00 pm … Retreat Colors
Sunday, June 9th – 9 am to 6 pm
10:30 am … Gourd Dancing
12:00 noon … Grand Entry
(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)
2:00 pm … Inter-Tribal Dancing
Contest Dancing
5:00 pm … Committee Honorarium
6:00 pm … Closing Song
Retreat Colors
San Luis Rey Mission Grounds, 4050 Mission Avenue, Oceanside CA