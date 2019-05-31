Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  23rd Annual Inter-Tribal San Luis Rey Band Of Mission Indians PowWow

23rd Annual Inter-Tribal San Luis Rey Band Of Mission Indians PowWow

By   /  May 30, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

Arts & Crafts Booths • Food Booths • All Dancers & Drums Welcome • Opportunity Drawing • Contest Dancing

Schedule of Events

Saturday, June 8th9 am to 11 pm
10:00 am …Blessing of the Arena
10:30 am  …Gourd Dancing
12:00 noon ….Grand Entry
(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)
1:00 pm ….Inter-Tribal Dancing
Contest Dancing
5:00 pm …Dinner Break
6:00 pm …Gourd Dancing
7:00 pm Grand Entry
(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)
8:00 pm Inter-Tribal Dancing
11:00 pm … Retreat Colors

Sunday, June 9th9 am to 6 pm
10:30 am … Gourd Dancing
12:00 noon … Grand Entry
(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)
2:00 pm … Inter-Tribal Dancing
Contest Dancing
5:00 pm … Committee Honorarium
6:00 pm … Closing Song
Retreat Colors

San Luis Rey Mission Grounds, 4050 Mission Avenue, Oceanside CA

info@slrmissionindians.org

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 6 hours ago on May 30, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 31, 2019 @ 1:10 am
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

First Wednesdays Brings Hip Hop for the First Time At Center For the Arts

Read More →