23rd Annual Gentlemen’s Gourmet “A Sterling Affair”

Annual Chef’s Competition and Fundraising Event for Scholarships!

The Gentlemen’s Gourmet is an annual chef’s competition and fundraising event hosted by the North County African American Women’s Association for our yearly Scholarship Awards. We have provided over $230,000 in scholarship incentives from the Gentlemen’s Gourmet fundraiser.

This year’s theme is “A Sterling Affair”. Vendor information, chef registration, advertising & sponsor opportunities and tickets are available below.

The NCAAWA was founded by eleven committed and dedicated women in the Oceanside area in 1995.The organization was formed to celebrate ethnic and racial pride and to explore the beauty and strength of our culture.