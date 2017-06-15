Loading...
22nd Symphony at Salk 8/15

The Salk Institute will celebrate 22 years of Symphony at Salk, its signature concert under the stars. The Salk Institute proudly presents David Foster & Friends at what promises to be the event of the summer on Saturday, August 26, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale July 5.

Enjoy dinner and entertainment on the world-famous Salk Institute courtyard overlooking the Pacific Ocean for an evening guaranteed to create memories for you and your guests. Proceeds support Salk’s life-changing biological research discoveries and the Institute’s award-winning Educational Outreach program.

http://symphony.salk.edu

