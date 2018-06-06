22nd Annual Inter-Tribal Powwow

ARTS & CRAFTS BOOTHS • FOOD BOOTHS • ALL DANCERS & DRUMS WELCOME

OPPORTUNITY DRAWING • CONTEST DANCING

Throughout each day, men, women and youth dancers will participate in intertribal competition dancing (fancy shawl, jingle, grass, hoop and traditional styles) and drumming. Vendors will sell Indian arts and crafts and food booths will sell burgers, hot dogs and powwow favorites like Indian tacos and fry bread.

Each year, the San Luis Rey Mission Inter-Tribal Powwow draws participants from 15 to 20 tribes, including the Diegueño tribe and all seven Luiseño bands in San Diego County, as well as tribes from San Bernardino, Northern California, the Southwest and Missouri, according to foundation Administrator Carrie Lopez.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Saturday, June 9th

10:00 am …Blessing of the Arena

10:30 am …Gourd Dancing

12:00 noon ….Grand Entry

(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)

1:00 pm ….Inter-Tribal Dancing

Contest Dancing

5:00 pm …Dinner Break

6:00 pm …Gourd Dancing

7:00 pm Grand Entry

(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)

8:00 pm Inter-Tribal Dancing

11:00 pm … Retreat Colors

Sunday, June 10th

10:30 am … Gourd Dancing

12:00 noon … Grand Entry

(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)

2:00 pm … Inter-Tribal Dancing

Contest Dancing

5:00 pm … Committee Honorarium

6:00 pm … Closing Song

Retreat Colors

WHEN: June 9, 2018 9:00a – 11:00p – June 10, 2018 9:00a – 6:00p

WHERE: San Luis Rey Mission – 4050 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA