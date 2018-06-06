22nd Annual Inter-Tribal Powwow

ARTS & CRAFTS BOOTHS • FOOD BOOTHS • ALL DANCERS & DRUMS WELCOME
OPPORTUNITY DRAWING • CONTEST DANCING
Throughout each day, men, women and youth dancers will participate in intertribal competition dancing (fancy shawl, jingle, grass, hoop and traditional styles) and drumming. Vendors will sell Indian arts and crafts and food booths will sell burgers, hot dogs and powwow favorites like Indian tacos and fry bread.
Each year, the San Luis Rey Mission Inter-Tribal Powwow draws participants from 15 to 20 tribes, including the Diegueño tribe and all seven Luiseño bands in San Diego County, as well as tribes from San Bernardino, Northern California, the Southwest and Missouri, according to foundation Administrator Carrie Lopez.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Saturday, June 9th
10:00 am …Blessing of the Arena
10:30 am …Gourd Dancing
12:00 noon ….Grand Entry
(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)
1:00 pm ….Inter-Tribal Dancing
Contest Dancing
5:00 pm …Dinner Break
6:00 pm …Gourd Dancing
7:00 pm Grand Entry
(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)
8:00 pm Inter-Tribal Dancing
11:00 pm … Retreat Colors
Sunday, June 10th
10:30 am … Gourd Dancing
12:00 noon … Grand Entry
(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)
2:00 pm … Inter-Tribal Dancing
Contest Dancing
5:00 pm … Committee Honorarium
6:00 pm … Closing Song
Retreat Colors
WHEN: June 9, 2018 9:00a – 11:00p – June 10, 2018 9:00a – 6:00p
WHERE: San Luis Rey Mission – 4050 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA