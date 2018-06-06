Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  22nd Annual Inter-Tribal Powwow

22nd Annual Inter-Tribal Powwow

By   /  June 6, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

ARTS & CRAFTS BOOTHS • FOOD BOOTHS • ALL DANCERS & DRUMS WELCOME

OPPORTUNITY DRAWING • CONTEST DANCING

Throughout each day, men, women and youth dancers will participate in intertribal competition dancing (fancy shawl, jingle, grass, hoop and traditional styles) and drumming. Vendors will sell Indian arts and crafts and food booths will sell burgers, hot dogs and powwow favorites like Indian tacos and fry bread.

Each year, the San Luis Rey Mission Inter-Tribal Powwow draws participants from 15 to 20 tribes, including the Diegueño tribe and all seven Luiseño bands in San Diego County, as well as tribes from San Bernardino, Northern California, the Southwest and Missouri, according to foundation Administrator Carrie Lopez.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Saturday, June 9th
10:00 am …Blessing of the Arena
10:30 am  …Gourd Dancing
12:00 noon ….Grand Entry
(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)
1:00 pm ….Inter-Tribal Dancing
Contest Dancing
5:00 pm …Dinner Break
6:00 pm …Gourd Dancing
7:00 pm Grand Entry
(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)
8:00 pm Inter-Tribal Dancing
11:00 pm … Retreat Colors

Sunday, June 10th
10:30 am … Gourd Dancing
12:00 noon … Grand Entry
(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)
2:00 pm … Inter-Tribal Dancing
Contest Dancing
5:00 pm … Committee Honorarium
6:00 pm … Closing Song
Retreat Colors

WHEN: June 9, 2018 9:00a – 11:00p – June 10, 2018 9:00a – 6:00p

WHERE: San Luis Rey Mission – 4050 Mission Ave, Oceanside, CA

 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 1 hour ago on June 6, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 6, 2018 @ 8:30 am
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

USO San Diego’s 77th Annual Stars and Stripes Gala: For Love of Country Raised More Than $1 Million

Read More →