22nd Annual Blind Surfing

September 12, 2017

Lions are active in communities all over the world. For Lions in Southern California, it’s all about heading to South Ponto Beach in Carlsbad.  The Encinitas Lions Club hosted the 22nd Annual Blind Surfing event along with Urban Surf 4Kids and Stella Maris Surfing. Teaching the blind and visually impaired how to surf.  Scores of local surfers who will be certified for safety will work in the water with the blind guests.  Each was served  breakfast and a BBQ lunch provided by the Lions Club.  Attending were 170 people of which 65 where sight impaired.  The rest where local surfers, Lions and families of the blind.

Jonathan Williams blind surfer

Shannon Dillon surfing

L-R: Lions Sandy Mangini, Melaini Peet registering blind surfer Sebastian de Long to surf and providing an event T-shirt

