Lions are active in communities all over the world. For Lions in Southern California, it’s all about heading to South Ponto Beach in Carlsbad. The Encinitas Lions Club hosted the 22nd Annual Blind Surfing event along with Urban Surf 4Kids and Stella Maris Surfing. Teaching the blind and visually impaired how to surf. Scores of local surfers who will be certified for safety will work in the water with the blind guests. Each was served breakfast and a BBQ lunch provided by the Lions Club. Attending were 170 people of which 65 where sight impaired. The rest where local surfers, Lions and families of the blind.
22nd Annual Blind Surfing
- Published: 4 hours ago on September 12, 2017
- By: Editor
- Last Modified: September 12, 2017 @ 2:29 am
- Filed Under: North County