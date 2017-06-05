Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  21st Annual Inter-Tribal Powwow

21st Annual Inter-Tribal Powwow

By   /  June 5, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

Saturday, June 10, 2017 9:00 am – 11:00 pm &  Sunday, June 11, 2017  9:00 am – 6:00 pm  the powwow  sponsored by  The San Luis Rey Mission Indian Foundation.

8.5″x11″ Vertical Flyer Template

Featuring  Arts & Craft Booths, Food Booth,  All Dancers & Drums Welcome,  Opportunity Drawing  & Contest Dancing. San Luis Rey Mission Grounds, 4050 Mission Avenue. Oceanside CA.

Info:Charlotte Herrera 760-727-0595 charlotte@slrmissionindians.org.

or Carmen Mojado 760-724-8505

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Saturday, June 10th
10:00 am …Blessing of the Arena
10:30 am  …Gourd Dancing
12:00 noon ….Grand Entry
(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)
1:00 pm ….Inter-Tribal Dancing
Contest Dancing
5:00 pm …Dinner Break
6:00 pm …Gourd Dancing
7:00 pm Grand Entry
(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)
8:00 pm Inter-Tribal Dancing
11:00 pm … Retreat Colors

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Sunday, June 11th
10:30 am … Gourd Dancing
12:00 noon … Grand Entry
(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)
2:00 pm … Inter-Tribal Dancing
Contest Dancing
5:00 pm … Committee Honorarium
6:00 pm … Closing Song
Retreat Colors

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

FILIPINO CULTURAL CELEBRATION IN OCEANSIDE JUNE 10

Read More →