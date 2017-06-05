21st Annual Inter-Tribal Powwow

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Saturday, June 10th

10:00 am …Blessing of the Arena

10:30 am …Gourd Dancing

12:00 noon ….Grand Entry

(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)

1:00 pm ….Inter-Tribal Dancing

Contest Dancing

5:00 pm …Dinner Break

6:00 pm …Gourd Dancing

7:00 pm Grand Entry

(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)

8:00 pm Inter-Tribal Dancing

11:00 pm … Retreat Colors

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Sunday, June 11th

10:30 am … Gourd Dancing

12:00 noon … Grand Entry

(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)

2:00 pm … Inter-Tribal Dancing

Contest Dancing

5:00 pm … Committee Honorarium

6:00 pm … Closing Song

Retreat Colors