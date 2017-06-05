21st Annual Inter-Tribal Powwow

Saturday, June 10, 2017 9:00 am – 11:00 pm & Sunday, June 11, 2017 9:00 am – 6:00 pm the powwow sponsored by The San Luis Rey Mission Indian Foundation.
Featuring Arts & Craft Booths, Food Booth, All Dancers & Drums Welcome, Opportunity Drawing & Contest Dancing. San Luis Rey Mission Grounds, 4050 Mission Avenue. Oceanside CA.
Info:Charlotte Herrera 760-727-0595 charlotte@slrmissionindians.org.
or Carmen Mojado 760-724-8505
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Saturday, June 10th
10:00 am …Blessing of the Arena
10:30 am …Gourd Dancing
12:00 noon ….Grand Entry
(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)
1:00 pm ….Inter-Tribal Dancing
Contest Dancing
5:00 pm …Dinner Break
6:00 pm …Gourd Dancing
7:00 pm Grand Entry
(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)
8:00 pm Inter-Tribal Dancing
11:00 pm … Retreat Colors
Sunday, June 11th
10:30 am … Gourd Dancing
12:00 noon … Grand Entry
(please no Photography during the Grand Entry)
2:00 pm … Inter-Tribal Dancing
Contest Dancing
5:00 pm … Committee Honorarium
6:00 pm … Closing Song
Retreat Colors