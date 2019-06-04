Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  2019 Summer Season At The Moonlight

2019 Summer Season At The Moonlight

By   /  June 3, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

Vista, CA –Preview Night Tickets: On-Sale Now! Gather your friends, plan an employee outing, create a family reunion or enjoy a date night and help benefit the Moonlight Cultural Foundation’s Cultural Education Outreach programs.

Please call the Moonlight Cultural Foundation at (760) 630-7650 to purchase your preview night tickets today!

NOTE: Shoes in June, July and August gates open at 7 pm. September show gates open at 6:30 pm.

We offer non-profits additional discounts on lawn seats. Call for details.

Preview Night Performance Tickets are not available for purchase through the VisTix Box Office.

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 8 hours ago on June 3, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 3, 2019 @ 6:33 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Gloria McClellan Center Events

Read More →