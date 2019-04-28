2019 Rhythm and Brews Festival

The San Diego Brewers Guild’s eighth annual Rhythm & Brews Craft Beer and Music Festival returns to Historic Downtown Vista Village on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Craft beer fans will enjoy a day filled with beer samples from more than 50 independent breweries, live music from local musicians, Matt Costa, Low Volts and Francis Blume, and tasty bites from local eateries. Proceeds from the event benefit two local nonprofits, the San Diego Brewers Guild, the organization whose mission is to support the county’s 150+ independent craft breweries, and new for this year, the North County Food Bank.

Make a Virtual Donation to the San Diego Food Bank

Help those in need by making a contribution to the Virtual Food Drive on behalf of San Diego Brewers Guild or bringing your non-perishable food items to the Rhythm & Brews Festival. To start participating in the interactive, virtual food donation, click here. Cheers!

General Admission: 1 pm Entry. Over 100 beers available for sampling and a commemorative cup. $45.00

VIP Early entry at 12pm $70

Access to our VIP section with rare beer, tables, chairs and shade near the main stage

Catered lunch by When Pigs Fly

Private restrooms

Over 100 beers available for sampling

Commemorative tasting cup

VIP TICKETS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE THE DAY OF THE EVENT.



https://tickets.sdbeer.com/e/2019-sd-rhythm-and-brews/tickets