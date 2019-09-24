Kit Carson Park in Escondido

San Diego, CA — September, 2019 – For Escondido Police Chief Craig Carter, this is both personal and professional. He is taking part in the Escondido Walk to End Alzheimer’s not only to honor his mother-in-law who suffered with dementia, but for everyone who has this devastating disease and their caregivers.

“My mother-in-law was dealing with dementia at the end of her life,” Chief Carter says. “And in law enforcement, we have a lot of calls for service where people with Alzheimer’s disease need help and resources. It’s devastating for our officers. I am happy to be a part of this fight.”

The 2019 North County Walk to End Alzheimer’s, organized by the Alzheimer’s Association San Diego/Imperial Chapter, is the only Alzheimer’s Walk in North County. We are expecting more than 1000 people at Kit Carson Park, 3333 Bear Valley Parkway on September 28th. Registration begins at 7:30am, the program starts at 8:30am and the Walk begins at 9.

The fun-filled day will include dancers, a live band after the Walk and a bonus feature: Queen Califia’s Magical Circle, which will be open for walkers to enjoy that day. Stroll along the garden and see nine large sculptures, inspired by California’s mythic and cultural roots.

Someone develops Alzheimer’s in this country every 65 seconds, and Alzheimer’s is the third leading cause of death in California. Money raised at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will help us serve more people with dementia, their caregivers and others in the community by providing outreach, education, advocacy and research.

There is no registration fee to attend the two-mile North County Walk to End Alzheimer’s, however if you raise $100, you get a Walk t-shirt. Start or join a team at www.alz.org/walk. This year’s event chair is Carol Rogers.

Thank you to our North County Walk to End Alzheimer’s sponsors, Merrill Gardens and Pacific Research Network.

About the Alzheimer’s Association … The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research, to provide and enhance care and support for all affected, and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. For more information, visit the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.