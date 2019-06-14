San Diego Women’s Foundation Granted $243,000 to Five Nonprofit Organizations that Work to Combat Human Trafficking

2019 Grant Recipients were Honored at SDWF’s 19th Annual Grants Celebration

SAN DIEGO, CA – The San Diego Women’s Foundation (SDWF) held its 19th Annual Grants Celebration Images of Impact: Snapshots of Communityon June 5, 2019. More than 200 people gathered at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park to celebrate the power of women in philanthropy and commemorate the 2019 grant recipients.

SDWF awarded a total of $243,000 to five local organizations and programs that combat human trafficking. This is SDWF’s highest grant awards amount in its 19-year history and includes SDWF’s largest-ever individual grant with $75,000 awarded to Free to Thrive. Since its founding in 2000, SDWF has now granted $3.5 million to 96 nonprofit programs that benefit underserved communities in the San Diego region.

This year’s grantees, selected through a comprehensive vetting process and a final vote by all 220 SDWF members, included:

Children’s Legal Services

Free to Thrive

GenerateHope

North County Lifeline

Project Concern International: San Diego Trafficking Prevention Collective

During the event, guests heard from musician, inspirational speaker and human trafficking survivor, Buki Domingos, who shared her talents and story and discussed the power of finding your voice.

SDWF also announced that its next grants cycle will benefit refugees, asylum seekers and asylees in San Diego County. Executive Director Katie Sawyer shared that, “these folks are here legally, they provide tremendous value to our community, and there are thousands in need of support – from emergency shelter for the newly arrived, to trauma-informed therapy and education for longtime residents.” SDWF will begin accepting grant applications later this month.

The event was sponsored by Marsh & McLennan Agency, Dowling & Yahnke and Christopher Weil & Company, Inc. SDWF is a supporting organization and proud partner of the San Diego Foundation.

