2018 WinterFest at Vista Village – Winter Is Coming To Vista!

VISTA, CA – Cinepolis Theater in Vista, CA presents the annual WinterFest Tree Lighting festival to provide a “family friendly” start to your holidays.

This year’s event, scheduled for Sunday, December 2nd, is hosted by the Vista Village Business Association and is organized by Legendary Event Management. Thanks to great community leaders like the Pride of Vista Lions Club, this event will have even more to offer its guests this year.

“Thanks to our generous sponsor, Cinepolis, WinterFest guests get a special showing of the movie “Polar Express” on the big screen for only $3 as a fundraiser for Cinepolis’s charity of choice, Visions of Children,” said Dave Mears of Legendary Events. “We also get to see a whole new schedule of contests, activities and entertainment this event has never seen before,” Mears added.

Specifically, the event is featuring the first ever “Ugly Sweater Contest, Sno Ball Eating Contest, a Santa Look A Like Contest (judged by the man himself), and also the first ever Snow Ball Toss Cornhole Tournament. The event also features a Christmas Tree Cupcake decorating station, an ornament making station, a build a marshmallow snowman station and an edible popcorn garland necklace station. We have even begun a “Food of WinterFest” special featuring certain holiday delicacies only available at WinterFest like frozen hot chocolate. Plus, for the first time ever, WinterFest will feature the “Parade of Christmas Trees” inside the Cinepolis theater where guests can bid on beautifully decorated Christmas trees in support of local programs needing help. There’s also a special raffle for two of the trees professionally decorated by Paul Kaufman Fine Arts in Vista.

The event also hosts the return of the Holiday Shopping Bazaar to find your holiday treasures, the favored jingle bells horse drawn carriage rides, entertainment featuring local talent, and the always magical tree lighting finale featuring the beloved Celeste.

The event is free to the public and will run from 2 PM to 7 PM. Parking is first come first serve in the immediate Vista Village area with the option to park in the surrounding downtown area as well.

Individuals who wish to participate in the contests can register online or on the day of. For more information, visit: http://www.winteriscomingtovista.com.

Come Join the fun at WinterFest….