2018 Vista Christmas Parade – Theme Candyland Christmas

By   /  September 27, 2018  /  No Comments

Vista Chamber of Commerce

Join us for the Vista Christmas Parade on Saturday December 1, 2018.
We will be celebrating a Candyland Christmas!  Reserve Your Entry TODAY!

PRIZES IN 3 CATEGORIES: –

Best Use of Theme, Best Christmas Spirit, & Best Overall Entry!

GREAT PRICE, GREAT CROWD –

Parade Entry prices start at only $45, FREE for schools!  Last year we had over 15,000 attendees!

GREAT DOWNTOWN ROUTE

We will be traveling from the Civic Center, through the roundabout, and  weaving through downtown Vista to finish by Cinepolis!                                                           REGISTER NOW >>
Vista Chamber of Commerce
www.VistaChamber.org
760.726.1122 | info@vistachamber.org

 

