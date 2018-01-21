2018 “Table Top Auctions” Antique Gas & Steam Engine Museum

We will start accepting Consignments for the January 27 Auction from Monday, January 22 to Friday, January 26. We will NOT accept any Auctions Lots on Saturday, January 27.

The Auction is open to the public, anyone may come and consign items or come to the Auction to shop. It is held indoors all day, we start at 9 a.m. and we don’t stop till everything has crossed the Auction block. Our Food Court will be open during this event.

We will accept farmhouse and barn yard collectibles, farm toys and literature, tack and saddlery, historical memorabilia, country primitives, estate furnishings, coins and paper money, and hundreds of other kinds of antiques and collectibles. If you’re unsure of what you can bring, please give us a call and we’ll help you out.

For additional details please feel free to contact Ashley at agsemashley@gmail.com or in the office at 760-941-1791