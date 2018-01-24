2018 State of the Community Finds Vista “Very Strong” According to Mayor Ritter

TR Robertson…Members from a variety of organizations, political leaders, educators, business people and community members gathered together for the annual State of the Community program, sponsored by the Vista Chamber of Commerce and presented by Tri-City Medical Center, on Monday in the Community Room at the Vista Civic Center. This annual event features a presentation by the Vista Mayor, Judy Ritter, detailing the events and accomplishments of the previous year and both a Chamber of Commerce and a Tri-City Medical Center update as well as a featured keynote speaker.

Attending the annual luncheon was an impressive cross-section of Vista government dignitaries, Mayors from cities along the Highway 78 corridor, owners and CEO’s from a variety of businesses in Vista, the new Vista School District Superintendent Dr. Kimbel and members of the Vista School Board as well as other educators, and interested community members.

The program began with an introduction by Bret Schanzenbach, CEO of the Vista Chamber of Commerce, a flag salute led by John Franklin, Deputy Mayor of the City of Vista and an invocation by Michael Hall, Pastor of the Faith Lutheran Church.

Mayor Judy Ritter then spoke on the accomplishments, community profile, highlights, statistical profile of the city and upcoming events to look forward too for the city. Mayor Ritter began by stating that the state of the city was “very strong”. She pointed out that the city is a community of neighborhoods and this has been shown recently with the new election system dividing the city into 4 voting districts with council members from each of the districts. A Community Profile pamphlet stated the city’s population is nearly 102,000 people made up of nearly 30,150 households. The population is expected to grow by over 2,000 people by 2025. The median age in the city is 31.9, making the city’s median age younger than the regional median age. The median home price in Vista still remains around $489,000.

The Mayor, using a power point presentation, went over a list of highlights that were accomplished during 2017. These were divided into Fiscal Sustainability, Traffic Flow, Removal of Blight, Economic Development, Public Safety Fire & Emergency and Public Safety Law Enforcement, and Parks and Recreation.

Pointing out some of the accomplishment included:

Fiscal Sustainability – Vista Business Park features over 900 companies and over 24,000 employees, the Vista unemployment rate is at an all-time low of 2.9% and there has been an increase in sales tax revenues and property tax revenues. The 78 Corridor employs over 630,000 people in over 290,000 different jobs

Traffic Flow – $650,000 has been invested in traffic flow relief, the paseo Santa Fe improvement has entered Phase II, 72 miles of streets have been repaved or refurbished, a new downtown parking lot has opened, new sidewalks have been added in different areas, new traffic signals have been added in areas, new roundabouts have been added, pothole repair continues and new street signs added

Removal of Blight – continue of fight against graffiti, over 7,000 illegal signs have been removed, Directional signs have been added, and murals have been painted at new skate parks

Economic Development – continue Business Façade program, began business walks, Honda dealership site and construction underway, North County Craft Beer Summit coordination, currently 17 breweries, 2 distilleries, 2 wineries, 1 meadery, and a possible additional 4 breweries coming; a number of new restaurants will be opening – Swami’s, Dog Haus, Raising Cane’s, Mikko Sushi

Public Safety – Fire & Emergency – over 14,000 calls in 2017, 4 th ambulance added to fire fleet, 418 fire & life safety inspections, continued public education, assistance with the recent Lilac Fire

ambulance added to fire fleet, 418 fire & life safety inspections, continued public education, assistance with the recent Lilac Fire Public Safety – Law Enforcement – Crime rate is at a 20 year low, over 53,000 calls for service, Junior Deputy programs has 152 students, Senior Sheriff Volunteer Program has 34 volunteers, held 16 neighborhood watch programs, 2 Day with a Deputy events and 43 safety presentations

Parks & Recreation – 2 new skate parks, 3 Walk with Mayor activities, continued movies in the Park, 5,000 youngsters took part in local youth leagues, over 8,000 people visited the Linda Rhoades Recreation Center, new picnic tables and playground equipment added, Early childhood development classes held, 90,000 people attended the Wave Waterpark, over 28,000 senior meals served, over 68,000 attended Moonlight productions, 8 civic gallery exhibits and 6 new Kites Over Vista

Mayor Ritter summed up her presentation by pointing out that “Together as a community we will face our new challenges with new solutions”. Bret introduced Amber Ter-Vrugt, Chair of the board of the Vista Chamber of Commerce and newly promoted Senior Director of Government Relations for Scripps Health, who gave a report on some of the events the Chamber is involved in each year. Amber is a Rancho Buena Vista graduate and a Vista native and strongly supports the activities held in Vista. She went over the success of the Strawberry Festival with the 400 vendors, a 10K and 5K race and over 100,000 attendees. She said the festival will be expanded this year. Also successful Chamber programs include the Rising Stars program giving out more than $30,000 in scholarships to over 200 students. Other well attended events mentioned was the Beer Run Half Marathon and the Heroes of Vista event honoring successful business people and organizations in Vista.

Amber introduced Julie Nygaard, member of the Tri-City board who gave an update on Tri-City Hospital. She listed he success of the medical response time as one of the fastest in San Diego County. Tri-City has also received a number of safety awards and has recently partnered with the American Heart Association. February is heart month and a number of events will be held to go along with educating people about being Heart Smart. Ms. Nygaard also told the audience that Phase 1 of construction is set to begin at the hospital featuring increasing parking and a parking structure, further construction in private patient rooms, technological advances and other projects.

Following Ms. Nygaard the keynote speaker was introduced, Mr. Borre Winckel, CEO of the Building Industry Association of San Diego. Mr. Winckel painted a rather gloomy picture of the housing situation in San Diego County and all throughout California. Currently there is a 20% decline in single family homes and apartments in San Diego. The construction of these type of projects is ½ of what it was 20 years ago. He stated the reason for this is that currently the cost to build these home exceeds the middle income population’s ability to pay. Apartment construction is needed the most. Mr. Winckel stated that housing construction is getting crushed by state regulations and Sacramento is not helping the construction issues at all. He further stated that the current traffic problems seen all over San Diego County is a result governmental agencies saying no to growth, home owners moving further away from their jobs to homes they could afford and lack of adequate numbers of apartments to rent, resulting in people filling the roadways traveling further distances from where they live to get to work. Other problems beginning to arise include Seniors staying where they have lived for years, less homes going on the market, and most significantly, millennials beginning to move out of the state to states they can afford to live in and purchase a home. Mr. Winckel summed up his presentations with several memorable quotes. “Homes are where jobs go to sleep at night and the American dream seen as a path to home ownership is changing.” He also challenged many of the people in the room, “If you don’t get your act together on housing, you ain’t seen nothing yet and “We can’t keep saying no about growth”. He stated the issues of our time have become the housing and cost crisis.

Most of the government officials in the room I spoke with said even though the picture Mr. Winckel painted was scary, it was true, and more affordable housing and less government regulations is needed.

Each State of the Community event is always informative and interesting. The 2018 luncheon provided both a positive picture of our community and presented issues our government officials will be dealing with in the coming years.