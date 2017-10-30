Loading...
2018 Season At Horton Grand Theatre

We are thrilled to announce our 2018 Season of Broadway Musicals in our new theatrical home at the
 Horton Grand Theatre!
 
SDMT AT THE HORTON GRAND THEATRE 
444 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
THE FULL MONTY
January 26 – February 25, 2018
 
Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek
Book by Terrence McNally
Directed by Neil Dale
Music Direction by Don LeMaster
Choreographed by Paul David Bryant
Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including 
Best Musical, Best Original Score and 
Best Choreography      
 
Based on the cult hit film of the same name, The Full Monty, follows six down-on-their luck steelworkers who are desperately looking for work to support their families when they come up with a bold way to make some quick cash. Filled with honest affection, engaging melodies and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show,  audiences will be wondering if these lovable misfits will really pull it off. The powerhouse team of Terrence McNally (Ragtime) and David Yazbek (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) cooks up an aggressive crowd-pleaser that both entertains and grabs your heart as the guys work to overcome their fears and self-consciousness to discover the power of their strength in solidarity.
 
SOUTH PACIFIC
April 27- May 27, 2018
Music by Richard Rodgers
Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II
Book by Oscar Hammerstein II
& Joshua Logan
Directed by Todd Neilsen
Music Direction by Don LeMaster
Choreography by Randy Slovacek
Winner of 10 Tony Awards including
Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Libretto
Set against the dramatic background of an idyllic South Pacific island during WWII, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific intertwines the themes of romance, duty, and prejudice to create a story that is all at once hilarious, heartbreaking, and thought-provoking. Based on the anecdotes of a real-life U.S. Navy commander who was stationed on an island, the musical follows two intercultural love stories: Nellie, a spunky nurse from Arkansas, falls in love with Emile, a French plantation owner on the island, and U.S. Lieutenant Cable falls for a beautiful island native named Liat. Both Americans find themselves struggling to reconcile their own cultural prejudices with their amorous feelings, all the while under the dark cloud of a war that is coming ever closer to their island paradise.
 
HAIRSPRAY
August 3 – September 2, 2018
Book by Mark O’Donnell &Thomas Meehan
Music by Marc Shaiman
Lyrics by Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman
Directed by J. Scott Lapp
Music Direction by Don LeMaster
Choreographed by Jill Gorrie
Winner of 8 Tony Awards including
Best Musical and Best Original Score
It’s 1962 in Baltimore, Maryland, and quirky, plus-sized, teenage Tracy Turnblad has one dream: to dance on The Corny Collins Show. When she gets put in detention with the African-American students in the school, they teach her some of their dance moves, and her new found groove wins her a spot on Corny’s show. Overnight, Tracy transforms from a nobody into a star and uses her newfound influence to advocate for racial integration on the television show. You’ll be tapping your feet to the beat as Tracy and friends triumph over high school bullies, racism and enemies everywhere of big girls with big hair.
 
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
September 28 – October 28, 2018
Music & Lyrics by Mel Brooks
Book by Mel Brooks & Thomas Meehan
Directed by Larry Raben
Music Direction by Don LeMaster
Choreographed by Daniel Smith
 
Nominated for 3 Tony Awards

It’s Alive! From the genius mind of Mel Brooks, comes Young Frankenstein, a monster of a hit musical based on the original classic comedy film masterpiece. This wickedly inspired re-imagining of the legend of Frankenstein is the story of the bright young doctor Frankenstein (that’s Fronkensteen) who travels to Transylvania to complete the masterwork of his grandfather by bringing a corpse to life. Young Frankenstein is a scientifically proven, monstrously good time at the theatre.
In 2018 we are offering two Season Subscription packages. We’ve included information on these packages below as well as the dates and more information on all of the productions.
To renew your season subscription online or become a season subscriber, use this link: RENEW NOW! Or call our box office at (858) 560-5740.
2018 SUBSCRIPTION PACKAGES
Choose from the Following:
  • Four show season subscription series
  • Three show season subscription series
Why Renew?
  • Get the best rates on tickets – to the tune of 25% off!
  • Guarantee you have your favorite dates and seats for every show
  • You need to change a date? No problem, call us and we will exchange for you with no hassle!
  • Become part of the SDMT family! Be the first to know our season, buy tickets for special events, and hear special announcements.
Purchase tickets online at www.sdmt.org –  Or call the box office at 858-560-5740
 
Founded in 2006, San Diego Musical Theatre is dedicated to passionately producing and providing musical theatre that ignites the human spirit.
