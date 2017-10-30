2018 Season At Horton Grand Theatre

SDMT AT THE HORTON GRAND THEATRE 444 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101 THE FULL MONTY January 26 – February 25, 2018 Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek Book by Terrence McNally Directed by Neil Dale

Music Direction by Don LeMaster Choreographed by Paul David Bryant Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Choreography Based on the cult hit film of the same name, The Full Monty, follows six down-on-their luck steelworkers who are desperately looking for work to support their families when they come up with a bold way to make some quick cash. Filled with honest affection, engaging melodies and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show, audiences will be wondering if these lovable misfits will really pull it off. The powerhouse team of Terrence McNally (Ragtime) and David Yazbek (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) cooks up an aggressive crowd-pleaser that both entertains and grabs your heart as the guys work to overcome their fears and self-consciousness to discover the power of their strength in solidarity. SOUTH PACIFIC April 27- May 27, 2018 Music by Richard Rodgers Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II Book by Oscar Hammerstein II & Joshua Logan Directed by Todd Neilsen Music Direction by Don LeMaster Choreography by Randy Slovacek Winner of 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Libretto Set against the dramatic background of an idyllic South Pacific island during WWII, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific intertwines the themes of romance, duty, and prejudice to create a story that is all at once hilarious, heartbreaking, and thought-provoking. Based on the anecdotes of a real-life U.S. Navy commander who was stationed on an island, the musical follows two intercultural love stories: Nellie, a spunky nurse from Arkansas, falls in love with Emile, a French plantation owner on the island, and U.S. Lieutenant Cable falls for a beautiful island native named Liat. Both Americans find themselves struggling to reconcile their own cultural prejudices with their amorous feelings, all the while under the dark cloud of a war that is coming ever closer to their island paradise. HAIRSPRAY August 3 – September 2, 2018 Book by Mark O’Donnell &Thomas Meehan Music by Marc Shaiman Lyrics by Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman Directed by J. Scott Lapp Music Direction by Don LeMaster Choreographed by Jill Gorrie Winner of 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Original Score It’s 1962 in Baltimore, Maryland, and quirky, plus-sized, teenage Tracy Turnblad has one dream: to dance on The Corny Collins Show. When she gets put in detention with the African-American students in the school, they teach her some of their dance moves, and her new found groove wins her a spot on Corny’s show. Overnight, Tracy transforms from a nobody into a star and uses her newfound influence to advocate for racial integration on the television show. You’ll be tapping your feet to the beat as Tracy and friends triumph over high school bullies, racism and enemies everywhere of big girls with big hair. YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN September 28 – October 28, 2018 Music & Lyrics by Mel Brooks Book by Mel Brooks & Thomas Meehan Directed by Larry Raben Music Direction by Don LeMaster Choreographed by Daniel Smith Nominated for 3 Tony Awards It’s Alive! From the genius mind of Mel Brooks, comes Young Frankenstein, a monster of a hit musical based on the original classic comedy film masterpiece. This wickedly inspired re-imagining of the legend of Frankenstein is the story of the bright young doctor Frankenstein (that’s Fronkensteen) who travels to Transylvania to complete the masterwork of his grandfather by bringing a corpse to life. Young Frankenstein is a scientifically proven, monstrously good time at the theatre.