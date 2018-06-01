2018 Primary Elections Statewide June 5th

Another election is here and people across California have the opportunity to vote early for the June 5 primary with mail-in ballots starting on Monday.

Residents of the state will vote in 2018 for local races like city councils and boards of supervisors, in state races for representatives in the Assembly and Senate and also for representation in Washington, D.C. with a U.S. senator for California and representatives in Congress. One of the most high-profile decisions will be the gubernatorial race where voters will select a new governor to replace termed-out Gov. Jerry Brown.

What is the primary election?

On June 5, Californians will go to the polls for a state election to determine winners or nominees for the general election in November, depending on the race.

For San Diego County, only the Board of Supervisors races can have outright winners on June 5. For cityand state races, there are laws that require the top two candidates — regardless of party preference — to square off again on Nov. 6.