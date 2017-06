Eat, Drink, and Rally for our Veterans!

Join the North County Veteran Stand Down home team for a fundraiser this Friday at Bear Roots Brewing Co! Bear Roots and the Flying Pig are partnering up to deliver incredible beer and rockin’ sliders; join our fun-loving community on Friday as we make a difference together.A portion of your purchase will go towards the

2018 North County Veteran Stand Down

benefiting our veteran heroes right here at home! Thank you and we look forward to seeing you there!!! For more info: www.ncvsd.org