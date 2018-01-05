2018 Nominations For Vista Hall of Fame

Nominations are now open for 2018 selections for the Vista Hall of Fame, which is sponsored by the Vista Historical Society.

The hall of fame celebrates Vista’s history by highlighting individual accomplishments in support of Vista.

A minimum of two members will be elected to the hall of fame each year. One of these members will be from the regular division and one from the early residents division.

The regular division nominee can be living or dead and must meet the first three criteria listed below. The early resident’s division nominee must also meet the first three criteria and must also meet the fourth criteria that he or she must have been dead for 20 years or more. The reason for the difference in the divisions is to ensure that early residents who made significant contributions to Vista are remembered.

The criteria for election to the hall of fame are as follows:

Each nominee must have lived in Vista at least 20 years. Each nominee must have made significant contributions to the betterment of the community. The accomplishments must be verified to the society’s satisfaction. Married couples who both meet the criteria may be nominated together as one nominee. The early resident nominee must have died in 1998 or prior to that year.

The deadline for nominations is February 23, 2018.

Those who are selected will be honored during a ceremony to be held at the Vista Historical Society annual meeting, and their photographs will be placed in the Historical Society Museum alongside those elected in former years. The annual meeting will be held on May 26, 2018 at the Vista Valley Country Club

The Vista Historical Society board of directors will appoint a committee of former Hall of Fame inductees and community representatives to review nominations received from the public.

Nominations can be made by calling the museum telephone number, (760) 630-0444, by mail at P.O. Box 1032, Vista, CA 92085-1032 or by email vhm67@1882.sdcoxmail.com. Details of the nominee’s service a photo, and other supportive information must be included for consideration.