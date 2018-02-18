2018 Miss Pride of Vista Scholarship Pageant Schedules Orientations

The Pride of Vista Lions Club has announced the scheduled dates for the 2018 Miss Pride of Vista Scholarship Pageant orientations. The pageant will be held at Madison Middle school on April 21st.

Contestants must attend a Vista school or live within the Vista school district.

4 Age divisions (age on pageant day)

Little Miss 8-10 years old

Junior Miss 11-12 years old

Miss Teen 13-16 years old

Miss Pride 17-24 years old

Orientation dates are:

Tuesday February 20th 6 pm

Sunday February 25th 3 pm

Thursday March 1st, 6 pm

Orientation will be at Coyote Cafe, 1450 N Santa Fe Ave., Vista

For more information or registration Email missprideofvista@gmail.com