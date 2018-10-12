2018 Local Ballot Measures

Voter Registration Information

Residents may register to vote at any time. If a qualified voter is not registered to vote and wants to vote in a particular election, the qualified voter must register at least 15 days before that election.

Voter registration requirements: U.S. Citizen and 18 years of age on or before election day.

Voter registration forms are available online at the San Diego Registrar of Voters website. Citizens can fill in the registration form on-line, print and sign, and mail to the Registrar of Voters.

Voter registration forms are also available at the City Clerk’s Office, U.S. Post Offices, public libraries, the Department of Motor Vehicles, and other public buildings.

Questions About Voting?

Contact the San Diego County Registrar of Voters

P: 800.696.0136 or online at sdvote.com. Absentee ballots may be obtained from the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.