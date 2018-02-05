2018 Law & Order Award Dinner

2018 Law & Order Awards & Dinner – Honoring Local Heroes

by The American Legion Post 146 & Oceanside Elks

Honoring members of the California Highway Patrol, Carlsbad Fire Department, Carlsbad Police Department, Oceanside Fire Department, Oceanside Police Department, California State Lifeguards, Oceanside Lifeguards and area citizens who have performed acts of heroism or meritorious service.

Attendees will include honorees, their guests, elected city and county officials and senior department heads from the above listed agencies.

Members of the local community are also invited to attend to show their support of their Police, Fire and Lifeguards who place themselves in harms way each day to keep their communities safe.

Thu, March 22, 2018 $20 0 $25 Sponsor a spouse or responder $20 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM PDT Add to Calendar

LOCATION