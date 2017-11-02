2018 Have a Heart for Kids Award Nomination

Vista, CA… The Boys & Girls Club of Vista is seeking nominations for its Have a Heart for Kids Award. This award recognizes one special individual each year who exemplifies “Outstanding Service to the Youth of Vista.” Nominations are open to any individual who has dedicated themselves to the youth in our community. Recent winners include Debbie Medrano, Sue McLeod, Joe Green, J.C. Wynne, Nicole Baraibar & Nancy B. Jones. The winner will be honored at the Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s Youth of the Year event on January 26, 2018 at the Club.

Submit Nominations by December 15, 2017 to:

Boys & Girls Club of Vista • c/o Matt Koumaras – 410 W. California Ave., Vista, CA 92083 or Fax to 760-724-1159 or email: matt@bgcvista.com

To request a nomination form contact Ellen Clark at ellen@bgcvista.com.

According to Matt Koumaras, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Vista “This award is to recognize someone who has poured into the Vista’s youth, by meeting

their basic needs, encouraging them, or providing opportunities for kids to grow and thrive. The Club is pleased to acknowledge someone each year who is committed to a building a better Vista by supporting our youth today.”

About the Boys and Girls Club of Vista…Since 1963, the Boys & Girls Club of Vista’s mission is to inspire and enable all kids ages 5-18 to help them reach their full potential as responsible and productive citizens. The Boys & Girls Club of Vista serves over 2400 youth ages 5-18 and provides outcome-driven programs that emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcvista.org