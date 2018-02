Sunrise Vista Kiwanis Foundation presents the eleventh annual “Grape Gatsby Affaire” on April 28th at the QLN Conference Center.

Kiwanis support Boys & Girls Club of Vista, StandUp For Kids, High school scholarships, Military Families, Rady Children’s Hospital and many other local charities. Join us for the fun 1920’s Themed evening of music, dancing, food & drink. Visit www.grapegatsby.com for more information.