2018 Fall Festival & Street Fair

The San Marcos Chamber of Commerce Proudly Presents The Fall Festival & Street Fair … is a great family outing and a favorite day of fun for all ages.

Packed with Pleasures-  The fair features displays from more than 200 local and nationwide vendors. A Kid’s Festival is featured inside the fair and includes carnival rides; local talent including children’s acts performing on the San Marcos community stage. Highlights of the fair include a wide variety of awesome food choices, a beer garden and local live bands!

Be sure to check out the BEER & WINE garden featuring San Marcos acclaimed Brew & Wine..

 2018 Fall Festival & Street Fair –  Sunday, October 14, 2018 from  9:00 AM – 5:00 PM 
Website:www.sanmarcoschamber.com

For Questions and/or to Participate Contact, and/or to Register Online Please Contact:

KENNEDY & ASSOCIATES at 

San Marcos

