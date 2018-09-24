2018 Fall Festival & Street Fair

The San Marcos Chamber of Commerce Proudly Presents The Fall Festival & Street Fair … is a great family outing and a favorite day of fun for all ages.

Packed with Pleasures- The fair features displays from more than 200 local and nationwide vendors. A Kid’s Festival is featured inside the fair and includes carnival rides; local talent including children’s acts performing on the San Marcos community stage. Highlights of the fair include a wide variety of awesome food choices, a beer garden and local live bands!

​Be sure to check out the BEER & WINE garden featuring San Marcos acclaimed Brew & Wine..