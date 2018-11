2018 Election Results Vista-San Marcos & Oceanside

CITY OF VISTA MAYOR Total Number of Precincts 58

Precincts Reporting 58 100.0 %

16258/45253 35.9 % – Total Votes 15211

JUDY RITTER 7980 52.46%

JOE GREEN 5768 37.92%

DOMINIC D’AGOSTINI 1423 9.36%

Write-in Votes 40 0.26%

CITY OF VISTA CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT NO. 1 Total Number of Precincts 10

Precincts Reporting 10 100.0 %

Times Counted 2273/8302 27.4 %

Total Votes 2047

JOHN J. AGUILERA 1086 53.05%

CORINNA CONTRERAS 954 46.60%

Write-in Votes 7 0.34%

CITY OF VISTA CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT NO. 4 Total Number of Precincts 20

Precincts Reporting 20 100.0 %

Times Counted 5119/12566 40.7 %

Total Votes 4559

JOHN B. FRANKLIN 2486 54.53%

TAZHEEN NIZAM 1723 37.79%

JAMES STUCKRAD 341 7.48%

Write-in Votes 9 0.20

MEASURE Z- CITY OF VISTA CITIZEN’S MED. CANNABIS Total Number of Precincts 58

Precincts Reporting 58 100.0 %

Times Counted 16221/45253 35.8 %

Total Votes 15453

YES 7931 51.32%

NO 7522 48.68%

MEASURE AA- CITY OF VISTA CANNABIS BUS. TAX Total Number of Precincts 58

Precincts Reporting 58 100.0 %

Times Counted 16221/45253 35.8 %

Total Votes 15075

YES 7767 51.52%

NO 7308 48.48%

MEASURE BB- CITY OF VISTA CANNABIS BUS. ORD. Total Number of Precincts 58

Precincts Reporting 58 100.0 %

Times Counted 16221/45253 35.8 %

Total Votes 14950

NO 8256 55.22%

YES 6694 44.78%

MEASURE LL- VISTA UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT $247 M BONDS (REQ 55%) Total Number of Precincts 108

Precincts Reporting 108 100.0 %

Times Counted 32229/80164 40.2 %

Total Votes 29948

YES 18190 60.74%

NO 11758 39.26%

CITY OF SAN MARCOS MAYOR

REBECCA JONES 8515 53.04%

CHRIS ORLANDO 6713 41.81%

BRADLEY ZINK 809 5.04%

Write-in Votes 18 0.11%

CITY OF SAN MARCOS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT NO. 1

MARIA NUNEZ 814 43.23%

CRAIG GARCIA 799 42.43%

CLIFF IRELAND 269 14.29%

Write-in Votes 1 0.05%

CITY OF SAN MARCOS CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT NO. 2

RANDY WALTON 2698 50.18%

MIKE SANNELLA 1844 34.29%

ERIC FLODINE 826 15.36%

Write-in Votes 9 0.17%

CITY OF OCEANSIDE DISTRICT 1

ESTHER C. SANCHEZ 2335 34.87%

CHUCK LOWERY 2252 33.63%

SUSAN CUSTER 1490 22.25%

MICHAEL M. ODEGAARD 606 9.05%

Write-in Votes 13 0.19%

CITY OF OCEANSIDE DISTRICT 2

CHRIS RODRIGUEZ 3296 42.92%

DANA CORSO 2034 26.48%

TERRY W. JOHNSON SR. 1204 15.68%

LARRY KORNIT 692 9.01%

KRISTOPHER R. KAGAN 442 5.76%

Write-in Votes 12 0.16%

