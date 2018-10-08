2018 Election Information

The Districts for Voting this November:

The City of Vista has changed the way city council representatives are elected and has switched from an at-large election to a district-based election system.

Beginning in 2018, the City’s new by-district election system divides the city into four geographic sections.

Voters in each district select one council representative who also lives in that district.

The mayor will continue to be elected at-large by the voters of Vista.

How will by-district elections work?

The district elections will be phased in beginning November 2018, when representatives from Council Districts 1 and 4 will be elected. Two years later, in 2020, council members from Districts 2 and 3 will be on the ballot. To be elected, a candidate must live within the boundary of the district that they seek to represent. Voters will only vote for the City Council seats up for election in their specific district. All four current Council Members are serving as at-large council members until the end of their current terms. They will then be eligible to run for re-election in the district in which they live.

District 1: John Aguilera, November, 2018

John Aguilera, November, 2018 District 2: Joe Green, November, 2020

Joe Green, November, 2020 District 3 : Amanda Young Rigby, November, 2020

: Amanda Young Rigby, November, 2020 District 4: John Franklin, November, 2018

On Friday we will publish information on the 5th district supervisors and