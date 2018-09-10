2018 Election Information – Candidates & Ballot Measures

2018 City Council Election
The next regular City Council Election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. With the city’s transition to electing City Council members by district instead of “at large,” voters who live in City Council district one and four will each elect a Council member. In 2020, voters living in districts two and three will elect a Council member. The mayor will continue to serve “at large,” meaning all voters in the city will have an opportunity to vote for that position every four years.
2018 Candidates (in order in which they will appear on ballot)
- Mayor
- Judy Ritter
- Dominic D’Agostini
- Joe Green
- District 1 Council Member
- Corinna Contreras
- John J. Aguilera
- District 4 Council Member
- John B. Franklin
- Tazheen Nizam
- James Stuckrad
2018 Local Ballot Measures
- Measure Z: Citizen’s Medical Cannabis Business Initiative of 2017
- Measure AA: City Council Cannabis Business Tax
- Measure BB: City Council Medicinal Cannabis Business Ordinance