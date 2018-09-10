Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  2018 Election Information – Candidates & Ballot Measures

2018 Election Information – Candidates & Ballot Measures

By   /  September 10, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

2018 City Council Election

The next regular City Council Election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. With the city’s transition to electing City Council members by district instead of “at large,” voters who live in City Council district one and four will each elect a Council member. In 2020, voters living in districts two and three will elect a Council member. The mayor will continue to serve “at large,” meaning all voters in the city will have an opportunity to vote for that position every four years.

2018 Candidates (in order in which they will appear on ballot)

  • Mayor
    • Judy Ritter
    • Dominic D’Agostini
    • Joe Green
  • District 1 Council Member
    • Corinna Contreras
    • John J. Aguilera
  • District 4 Council Member
    • John B. Franklin
    • Tazheen Nizam
    • James Stuckrad

2018 Local Ballot Measures

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 7 hours ago on September 10, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: September 10, 2018 @ 8:39 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Deion Sanders Will Highlight An Evening to Remember Gala for Solutions for Change

Read More →