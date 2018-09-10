2018 Election Information – Candidates & Ballot Measures

2018 City Council Election

The next regular City Council Election will take place Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. With the city’s transition to electing City Council members by district instead of “at large,” voters who live in City Council district one and four will each elect a Council member. In 2020, voters living in districts two and three will elect a Council member. The mayor will continue to serve “at large,” meaning all voters in the city will have an opportunity to vote for that position every four years.

2018 Candidates (in order in which they will appear on ballot)

Mayor Judy Ritter Dominic D’Agostini Joe Green



District 1 Council Member Corinna Contreras John J. Aguilera



District 4 Council Member John B. Franklin Tazheen Nizam James Stuckrad

