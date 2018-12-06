2018 Digna Ochoa Human Rights Defender Award Presented

“It was such an honor to receive the Digna Ochoa Human Rights Defender Award from the Amnesty International North County Chapter #471. Digna Ochoa was a fierce defender of human rights in Mexico, and I see those same qualities in my Casa Cornelia colleagues and our volunteers,” Courtney Brown, Casa Cornelia’s director of philanthropy said. “The event was so special because of the high turn-out and how multi-generational it was. Hundreds of high schoolers, organized by the Amnesty International Club at Rancho Buena Vista High School, joined together with the members of the local Amnesty International chapter, to write letters of support for those who are wrongfully imprisoned for their beliefs across the globe.”